1 Dead, 1 Wounded Air Force Base Shooting

A tragic shooting at a U.S. Air Force base in New Mexico early Saturday claimed the life of one airman and left another injured.

Military officials clarified that the shooting was neither an act of terrorism nor the result of an external attack.

Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque reported via the Associated Press that security forces responded to a shooting near one of the base’s entrances around 2 a.m. According to the statement, one airman was pronounced dead at the scene, while another sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. The injured airman was treated at a hospital and later released.

“One Airman received a nonfatal gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to UNM Medical Center for treatment. He has since been released with no life-threatening injuries,” the Air Force explained in a statement, per WJHL

“The other Airman was found dead at the scene. The cause of death and the incident remains under investigation by local authorities.”

A later update revealed that the shooting followed “an off-base pursuit.” Authorities confirmed there was no threat to the public.

Details on the Air Force Base Shooting Remain Scarce

The Air Force provided little additional information and did not confirm whether anyone had been taken into custody. A spokesperson also declined to comment on whether the shooter or shooters were members of the Air Force.

The identities of the airmen who were shot have not yet been disclosed.

The investigation was being led by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

FBI investigators, assisted by Albuquerque police, were present at the scene, according to police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. He also stated that authorities were not actively searching for any suspects.

The incident comes in the wake of a shooting in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

A gunman is believed to have died by suicide after opening fire at a hospital in central Pennsylvania on Saturday. Authorities say two law enforcement officers and a nurse were wounded at UPMC Memorial. At least one officer died from their injuries.

Authorities have preliminarily classified the shooting as a domestic violence incident but stress that the investigation is still in its early stages. UPMC confirmed that no patients had sustained any injuries.