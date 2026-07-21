Ahead of Baby’s Arrival, Pregnant Country Musician Reveals ‘Scary Hospital Stay a Couple of Months Ago’

A pregnant country musician recently revealed a “scary hospital stay” after “years of trying” to conceive a baby.

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Natalie Stovall recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt update on her pregnancy journey. “In my pregnant era 🤰🏼✨,” the 44-year-old wrote alongside a photo dump that kicked off with her performing onstage, fiddle in hand and massive baby bump on full display for her fans.

“So thankful to still be able to play shows, host the Opry, hang with friends, and celebrate life all while getting ready for this baby,” the former The Voice contestant added, before admitting the pregnancy hasn’t been without its problems.

“It ain’t always pretty,” the country music artist continued. “There’s been many ups and downs and even a scary hospital stay a couple of months ago when it was WAY too early to be having contractions every 2 min.”

However, she pointed out that she and her husband, drummer James Bavendam, have a multiple-tiered “support system.”

“But my support system, my family, my amazing road family, and my patient Opry crew all make it possible to do ALL the things!! Now if I could just get these ankles to stop swelling 🤣🙈,” she wrote.

While Stovall kept the details of her hospital visit close to her chest, she more than made up for it with an extensive photo dump… treating fans to a full baby bump tour, from shopping trips and elegant black gowns to poolside moments in barely-there swimwear.

“The cutest bump for the cutest lady!” one fan gushed in the comments. “You are beautiful, and I enjoyed watching you perform at the Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL! Best wishes for you and your new baby,” another fan added.

“Gorgeous pics and outfit and u and your husband will be the coolest parents in Nashville,” a third fan chimed in.

Pregnant Country Music Artist Natalie Stovall Shows No Signs of Slowing Down…

The country artist announced her pregnancy back in May.

“Years of trying, 3 failed IVF rounds, multiple docs saying it ‘probably wasn’t gonna happen’ and then BAM! Found out we were pregnant,” the former Runaway June member wrote in part at the time. “Can’t wait to meet this little human at the end of the summer!! Until then – Mamma’s gonna be bumpin on stage and hosting the Opry.”

Meanwhile, that pesky baby bump isn’t slowing her down. Just yesterday, she posted footage of her tearing up the fiddle onstage in Wisconsin.

One thing’s for sure… Natalie Stovall is proof that motherhood and music go hand in hand. Swollen ankles and all.