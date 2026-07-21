Huge Personal Life Update on Jason Aldean’s Daughter Keeley

Giving fans an inside look at his personal life, Jason Aldean revealed a huge update regarding his eldest daughter, Keeley.

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While recently co-hosting Country Countdown USA, Aldean stated Keeley got married more than a year ago. When asked if he was ready to become a grandfather, the country singer admitted he gave his eldest some advice.

“No, I told her to pump the brakes on that,” he declared. “Don’t be in a hurry. More for my sake, I think. But it’ll happen when the time’s right.”

Aldean did not share further details about where/when the wedding took place, nor did he disclose the groom’s name.

Keeley’s Instagram account is private but does feature some clues about her nuptials. This included her wearing a wedding dress in her profile picture, and her name was changed to Keeley Chastain. She also noted in her bio that she is “evan’s wife.”

Aldean shares Keeley and his second eldest daughter, Kendyl, with his first wife, Jessica. The couple was married from 2001 until 2013. The former couple made headlines when the country star “acted inappropriately at a bar” with former American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr.

Following his divorce from Jessica, Jason started a relationship with Brittany. The couple got married in 2015 and share two children, a boy, Memphis, and a girl, Navy.

Aldean Spoke About His Younger Children Going on Tour With Him

Continuing to speak about his family, Aldean discussed how his younger children go on tour with him.

“From the time they were two weeks old, they were on the bus and on the road,” he explained. “That’s not new for them. They’re so used to it, they ask for their backstage pass and wander off on their own. They go all over and know what they’re doing.”

He then spoke about his young daughter’s favorite music artist – Stella Lefty.

“I heard the song by Stella Lefty on the radio, and it wasn’t two days later, my kids were running around the house singing that song,” the “She’s Country” hitmaker stated. “That’s how you know you have a hit — when 7- and 8-year-olds are singing it.”