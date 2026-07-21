Taylor Swift Looked Like a ‘Real-Life Princess’ During Wedding to Travis Kelce, Guest Says

Weeks after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden, one of the wedding guests has opened up about the exciting event.

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Camille Kostek, who attended the event with her partner, former NFL player Rob Gronkowski, spoke about the wedding while attending Sports Illustrated’s Beyond the Pitch event over the weekend.

“She literally was like a real-life princess in her custom Dior,” Kostek said about Swift.

The model then spoke about another wedding guest that left her starstruck.

“Julia Roberts — I absolutely was starstruck,” she said. “Even thinking about her, I lose my train of thought. She’s amazing.”

Meanwhile, Gronkowski himself spoke about the wedding while appearing on The Other Football show.

“It was top-notch. Hats off to Taylor and Trav. The dance floor — that’s the one thing — it was popping. It was popping,” he said. “We’re sitting there, it was the most amount of black cars I’ve ever seen going into Madison Square Garden. It was five blocks of black cars in a row.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on July 3. It was estimated that 1,000 people attended the event.

Country Superstar Brad Paisley Shares What Surprised Him the Most About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Along with Gronkowski and Kostek, fellow wedding guest Brad Paisley revealed what surprised him the most about the big event.

“I took this personally when I got the invite, because in the invite, it said, ‘If you’re getting this, you mean a lot to us,'” the “She’s Everything” hitmaker told AP News. “And it was really fun to watch the cat-and-mouse game of like, ‘We can tell you roughly where it’s gonna be. We’re not gonna say what building… And here’s the date, and if you’re in, we’ll tell you more.’”

He further shared, “And I was like, I went to my wife, I said, ‘Want to go?’ She’s like, ‘Absolutely. We’ve gotta be there.’ So we did it. It was RSVP yes.”

Paisley went on to declare that it was the “least pretentious wedding” he’s ever seen or will see. “And so, yeah, it meant a lot to be… It was kind of a big thank you from her to invite us,” he noted.

Before their big day, the now-newlyweds donated $26 million to various charities. Among them was Brad and his wife Kimberly’s Nashville grocery nonprofit, The Store.

“We’re truly inspired by Taylor and Travis’s generosity to so many wonderful organizations, and extremely grateful that The Store is included among them,” Brad and Kimberly shared in a statement. “This gift will go a long way toward helping our neighbors facing food insecurity in Nashville. What a beautiful way to celebrate the beginning of a marriage!”