Riley Green Gets Candid About His Dating Struggles

Although he is one of country music’s most eligible bachelors, Riley Green admits even he struggles with dating.

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While appearing on the This Past Weekend podcast earlier this month, the “My Way” hitmaker said he has a difficult time meeting new women, despite his stardom.

“It’s really not that easy to meet a girl when you’re doing what we’re doing,” he explained to the podcast’s host Theo Von. “I mean, I’m not going to meet a girl at a show, I’m confined to the back on a bus and I’m not going to meet a girl on Instagram. And when you get to a place where people are, it gets tough to know who you’re meeting for what.”

Although he enjoys being the center of attention in his career, Green said he’s not a fan of the attention in his personal life.

“I don’t mind being the center of attention at a show, or if I’m in a town, I’m playing a show, and I go to a restaurant or a bar down the street,” he said. “But I don’t like being the center of attention when I’m not supposed to. That always makes me feel odd.”

He then noted, “I don’t like to feel like if I went to another show and people were asking me for a picture and there was somebody else on stage, that would make me feel really, really rude.”

Green Says He’s Focusing on Having a More Personal Life Soon

While his music career is flourishing, Green admitted that he’s ready to have a more personal life sometime soon.

“I’m sort of like, grind right now, keep my nose down, say yes to everything. And then in a couple of years, things will stop doing this,” he said. “And they’ll kind of plane off, and I’ll have this career, and I’ll say, ‘Alright, I’m going to play 40 or 60 shows a year. I might film a little TV show or a movie or whatever, and then I can have a life outside of it.’ But it’s just tough to do right now.”

Although he is ready for a personal life, Green said he’s really excited about becoming a coach on The Voice. He will be coaching alongside Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levin, and Queen Latifah during the show’s Season 30.

“They were considering me. I sort of told them that I got what they wanted,” he said about joining the show. “They want somebody that’s sort of funny, sort of dry, that cuts up. And they came to a show, and I had a little Q&A with somebody beforehand, and we cut up back and forth.”

“Then I went on Jimmy Fallon, and they got me on the couch,” he added. “And we had a little duck call moment that was funny. And that’s how I got the job, just goofing off.”