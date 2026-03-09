After Hiatus, Kat Timpf Officially Returns to Fox News’ ‘Gutfeld!’

After a six-week hiatus, Fox News favorite Kat Timpf has finally made her triumphant return to Gutfeld!.

Videos by Suggest

During the Jan. 9 episode of Gutfeld!, panelist and co-host Timpf announced she is taking a six-week break from the show. She explained she was completing the maternity leave she had originally scheduled for last winter, which was cut short by a breast cancer diagnosis just hours before the birth of her first child.

“My maternity leave sucked,” Timpf explained at the time. Between cancer treatment and surgery, she missed out on simple things many new moms take for granted, like picking up her newborn son during his first few weeks.

However, she recently made her return to Gutfeld!, marking the occasion with a Feb. 23 Instagram post.

“Yay, guys, I’m back,” she said in a selfie video taken while in her makeup chair. “I’m back on the show tonight, and then I’m back on the show the rest of the times that there are shows,” she added, assuring fans she was back for good.

She also took the opportunity to plug her upcoming appearances.

“And also… I’m back on the road, so get tickets. Come see me. I’m doing, like, a couple of cities in Missouri, doing Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. I’m doing Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’m going to New Mexico,” the 37-year-old continued.

“But I’m so back, baby, see you guys tonight,” she said before looking around at her make-up and hair stylists and jokingly asking, “Is that good?”

‘Gutfeld!’ Fans Gave Mixed Reaction to Kat Timpf

Meanwhile, Fox News fans had mixed reactions to Kat Timpf’s return to Gutfeld!.

“So glad you got your time with your family and some vacations in! I am happy you are back,” one comment read. “YAYYYYYYYY! America has missed you!!” another fan added. “You look so rested and fresh!! Can’t wait to see you!” a third fan chimed in.

However, not everyone was feeling Timpf’s return.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Variety via Getty Images



“I like it when the people on the show are happy. Or at least not miserable,” one onlooker wrote. “Oh, great. Time to stop watching again,” another hater offered.

It seems some Gutfeld! watchers prefer Timpf’s fill-ins during her sabbatical…

“We’ll take Emily [Compagno] and Kennedy 100X over and over,” one fan wrote. “I think that seat should be rotated between Kennedy n Emily n Kat,” another fan suggested. “Oh No…Liked Kennedy. Won’t be watching,” yet another fan added.

“Oh, great. Time to stop watching again,” another Gutfeld! viewer echoed.

Hopefully Timpf is well rested and up to the challenge of winning over the haters…