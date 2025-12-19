fox-news-commentator-confirms-engagement-on-air

A Fox News favorite shocked fans by announcing her engagement live on air—leaving everyone wondering how she kept her relationship and the news so secret.

Fox News commentator Lisa Kennedy Montgomery announced her engagement during the December 10 episode of The Five. As the co-hosts shared their excitement, a photo of Kennedy and her mystery man—identified only as Fred. Meanwhile, the 53-year-old gave viewers a quick flash of her new engagement bling, holding her hand up to the camera with a triumphant grin.

The announcement came at the end of the show, following a discussion segment. Kennedy confirmed the proposal happened after the Fox News Christmas party, but didn’t share Fred’s last name, background, or a wedding timeline.

Co-host Dana Perino shared how she learned about the engagement earlier that day, describing an emotional off-camera moment. “And I’m just about to go back on air like, Kennedy got engaged last night,” she said, before adding with a laugh, “I cried because I’m so happy for you. You are the best. I’m so happy for you.” Turns out even seasoned broadcasters can’t keep it together when love’s in the air!

Not Much is Known About Lisa Kennedy Montgomery’s Mysterious Fiancé…

Kennedy revealed she met Fred unexpectedly not too long ago, and things must have gone well—she even snuck him into a Fox News Christmas party last year. Sounds like this holiday romance has been unwrapping itself since late 2024. Beyond that? She’s keeping the rest under wraps…

Meanwhile, a fan upload of the moment on YouTube is full of comments for the Fox News personality’s engagement news.

“CONGRATS, Ms. Kennedy, you deserve the best,” one top comment read. “Congrats!” another fan echoed before speculating on Kennedy’s mysterious suitor by adding, “What’s his background (and why does he look so familiar to me)?!”

“Fred who?” yet another fan wondered.

Kennedy, who started her career as an MTV VJ in the 1990s, was previously married to Dave Lee, a former professional snowboarder and CEO of Signal Snowboards. They wed in 2000, have two daughters, and divorced in 2017.