Joy Division and New Order Legend Likely Won’t Reunite With Bandmates for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Peter Hook, a founding member of both Joy Division and New Order, has made it clear that fans should not expect a reunion with his former bandmates at the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

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In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Hook stated that he will not stand alongside his former bandmates during the event, citing long-standing personal and legal conflicts. He emphasized that unresolved tensions continue to shape his decision, signaling that even a symbolic reunion remains unlikely.

However, under the right circumstances, Hook is reportedly not willing to completely rule one out. But no one should hold their breath.

Joy Division Has Been Trying To Get Into The Hall Of Fame For Three Years

Hook helped form Joy Division in the late 1970s before the group evolved into New Order following the death of frontman Ian Curtis in 1980. The bands became influential forces in post-punk and alternative music, ultimately earning a joint induction into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 class.

Despite expressing excitement about the honor itself, Hook has maintained distance from his former collaborators, including Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, and Gillian Gilbert. He left New Order in 2007 and later became involved in a prolonged legal dispute over royalties and the use of the band’s name, which contributed to years of estrangement.

Hook has suggested that he might attend the ceremony, but ruled out sharing the stage or participating in a joint appearance under current circumstances. He indicated that any potential reconciliation would require significant changes, including an apology from his former bandmates, though no such resolution appears imminent.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, scheduled for November in Los Angeles, often prompts reunions among previously estranged artists. However, Hook’s firm stance shows the depth of the rift within the band, dampening expectations of a celebratory onstage moment.

While other inductees may use the occasion to revisit past collaborations, Hook’s position suggests that this honor will highlight the bands’ legacy without repairing the relationships behind their success.