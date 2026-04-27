shakira-crew-member-dies-in-horrific-accident-while-setting-up-concert-stage

A crew member of Shakira’s touring team passed away following a horrific accident.

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The tragic incident occurred as the crew was setting up the stage for the singer’s upcoming performance in Brazil. In a statement, the Todo Mundo No Rio concert organizers detailed what had happened.

“The event organizers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26th),” the statement confirmed. “Tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show.”

The statement further revealed, “First responders provided initial care at the scene, and the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the patient. Unfortunately, the professional passed away at the hospital.”

“At this time, we are providing all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim’s family,” the organizers added.

Meanwhile, the state fire brigade (CBMERJ) then confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE.

“A worker suffered crushing injuries to his lower limbs in a lifting system,” CBMERJ stated. “Before the arrival of emergency teams, the victim had already been removed from the equipment by other employees present.”

It was further revealed, “Military personnel from the ambulance service of the 3rd Maritime Group (GMAR-Copacabana) immediately began pre-hospital care on the victim, who was then transported to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital. Despite the efforts of the rescue teams, death was confirmed.”

Information about the worker has not been revealed.

Shakira is expected to perform at Todo Mundo No Rio on May 2. She will take a month-long break from touring and resume stateside on June 13. Among the cities she’s going to perform in this summer are Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, Baltimore, and Boston.

Eyewitness Speaks Out After Terrifying Lifting System Incident

Meanwhile, an eyewitness publicly spoke out about the tragic incident involving the lifting system.

“Out of nowhere, we saw people running, and when we looked, the structure was on the ground,” the eyewitness, identified as Antonio Marcos Ferreira dos Santos, shared. He and others were on the beach at the time.

“People were saying that a man had gotten trapped underneath,” he further pointed out. “People rushed over to pull him out.”