Big Update on Meryl Streep’s Daughter Following Split From Husband

Mamie Gummer has reached a significant milestone in her separation from husband Mehar Sethi, finalizing a key step in their divorce proceedings.

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TMZ obtained the filing and reported on the news on April 25.

The actress, best known for her work on The Good Wife, informed a Los Angeles court that she has settled her divorce, moving the case closer to a formal conclusion. The update comes more than a year after she initially filed to end the marriage in February 2025. They cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Court filings indicate that Mamie Gummer and Mehar Sethi have agreed on terms that allow them to proceed with legally ending their marriage. However, specific details of the settlement, including arrangements related to finances and custody, remain private and have not been disclosed publicly.

Mamie Gummer Has Sought Joint Custody Of Their Two Children

At the time of her filing, Gummer sought joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two children. The couple has a son, Peter, and a daughter, Mary. She also requested spousal support while simultaneously asking the court to terminate its ability to award support to Sethi. It remains unclear how those matters were resolved under the final agreement.

The couple married in February 2019, shortly before welcoming their first child. Their relationship later deteriorated, with Gummer listing their date of separation as May 2023 in earlier filings.

This marks the second divorce for Gummer, the eldest daughter of acclaimed actress Meryl Streep. She was previously married to actor Benjamin Walker, with that union ending in 2013.

While the legal process is not yet fully complete, the settlement signals that both parties have agreed on a path forward. The case will continue through the court system until a judge formally finalizes the divorce.

The development has drawn attention from entertainment media and fans, given Gummer’s high-profile family background and acting career. As proceedings move toward closure, additional details may emerge once the divorce receives final approval.