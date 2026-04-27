helena-bonham-carter-suffers-unfortunate-career-setback

Former Harry Potter franchise star Helena Bonham Carter has experienced an unfortunate career setback, as her role on HBO’s The White Lotus is being revamped and recast.

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According to Deadline, the actress departed the hit series just days after production of Season 4 began on the French Riviera. An HBO spokesperson issued a statement, confirming the news.

“With filming just underway on Season 4 of The White Lotus, it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set,” the statement reads.

The spokesperson further stated, “The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten, and will be recast in the coming weeks. HBO, the producers, and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon.”

Among those who will be appearing on Season 4 of The White Lotus are Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, and AJ Michalka.

Famous hotels that will also be featured in the new season. The Airelles Château de la Messardière in Saint-Tropez will be called the White Lotus du Cap. The Hôtel Martinez will be the White Lotus Cannes.

Despite the setback, the actress has other projects she’s working on. For film, she’s set to star in two upcoming movies, Enola Holmes 3 and The Housekeeper. For TV, she’s working on California Avenue.

The Actress Once Said She’s Never Been Fired From a Role

During a 2023 interview with The Guardian, Bonham Carter said she has never been fired from a role.

“No, but I’ve seen people fired. I worked with Woody Allen [on the 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite],” she explained. “He sacked a few people when I was on the job. I asked him: ‘How do you sack someone?’ And he said, ‘Well, I don’t tell them.'”

Recalling the situation, Bonham Carter said, “He would get Juliet, the casting person, to do it. On that particular job, the actor who ended up doing one of the parts was the third actor. It was just like: ‘Who are you? Oh really, you’re playing…’ Nothing was mentioned to the rest of the cast.”

She further shared,” But he [Allen] was quite well known for sacking really good actors. Do you remember [the 1987 film] September? He redid the whole movie and recast everybody. [Mia Farrow and Dianne Wiest were the only actors to appear in both versions of the film.]”