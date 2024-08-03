aerosmith-to-retire-from-touring-permanently-after-steven-tyler-injury

Aerosmith announced that Steven Tyler’s voice suffered permanent damage due to a vocal cord injury, leading the band to retire from touring.

The legendary band known for hits such as Dream On, Sweet Emotion, and Livin’ on the Edge issued a statement on Instagram regarding the cancellation of the remaining tour dates and offered an update on Tyler’s vocal condition.

“He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury,” the band wrote. “We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible,” the statement said. “We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.”

“We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other,” the band added Friday’s statement.

“It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours,” the band continued. “In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.”

Tyler’s Injury Last September Led Aerosmith to Retire Shy of Completing Their Farewell Tour

Tyler, 76, revealed that he injured his vocal cords last September during a performance on the band’s “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour.” In an Instagram statement at the time, he noted that the injury resulted in bleeding, but expressed hope that the band would return after postponing several shows.

Since its formation in 1970, Tyler’s soaring vocals have propelled Aerosmith’s extensive catalog of hits. The band was on the verge of embarking on a 40-date farewell tour when Tyler sustained an injury.

Aerosmith had previously announced a rescheduled tour, kicking off on September 20 in Pittsburgh and wrapping up on February 26, 2025, in Buffalo, New York. Aerosmith canceled 30 tour dates in the United States and another two in Canada following the announcement.

“We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true,” the band concluded in their statement.