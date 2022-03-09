Adele Has Been Silent On Social Media For Weeks After Fans Continued To Express Anger At Cancelation

Adele is one of the biggest stars in the music industry, especially with the release of her fourth studio album, 30. However, amid show cancellations and ire from fans, the singer has almost disappeared from social media.

The Singer’s Abrupt Show Cancellation

Adele was set to do a Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in January, and fans around the world were beyond excited for the shows. A video posted by the singer quickly ended that excitement; just 24 hours before the first show was scheduled to happen, the singer posted a tearful video announcing the postponement of the residency.

“My show ain’t ready,” the singer confessed. “but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.” In addition to this, rumors have swirled about blow-up fights between the singer and the show’s set designer, leading to delays as the crew worked to redesign the set.

Fans were stunned and angered by this decision, especially because it was done so close to the first show date. Many of them had already traveled to Las Vegas for the concert, spending thousands on airfare, hotels, and the tickets themselves.

Her Social Media Silence

The star has been largely silent on social media since announcing the show’s postponement. Her only social media posts were to celebrate her BRIT Award wins. One look at the posts’ comments section, and it’s clear why Adele has decided to take a break from posting.

“What about your Las Vegas show?” one follower commented. “Haven’t heard anything. How about an update that’s the least you can do for us.” Another wrote, “Um VEGAS update??? Hello?!”

When Will The New Show Dates Take Place?

While there is no official word yet on when the rescheduled shows will take place, it’s been reported that Adele’s team is hoping to plan the performances between June and September of 2022. It’s also rumored that the show might be changing locations, heading to Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater.

A source close to the singer told the Sun, “That is the scheduling that would make the most sense. Talks are ongoing at the moment, and the hope is that Adele’s rearranged dates will be agreed upon very soon. She has made it clear that next year is not an option, and everyone is keen to lock the dates in.”

Even though Adele is reportedly working to lock dates in for the upcoming residency, fans are still disappointed with the singer’s ongoing silence. Let’s hope she makes an announcement soon!

