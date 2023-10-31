Adele Pauses Concert To Give Tribute To Matthew Perry

During a recent concert, Adele paused to pay tribute to late actor Matthew Perry.

During Adele’s residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, she made a heartfelt speech about Perry who passed away earlier in the day.

Given that Adele’s show occurred during Halloween weekend, she remembered Perry dressed as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.

The “Easy On Me” singer recalled Perry’s iconic role as Chandler Bing, explaining, “I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life. He’s probably the best comedic character of all time.”

“It is always so shocking, especially someone that made you laugh and who brought so much joy to your life that you don’t know,” the 35-year-old singer-songwriter added. “This is what I find so strange, I never met him in my life. There is something, you feel so sad about it especially because you don’t necessarily know what was going on,” Adele continued.

“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave,” she said. “I just wanna say how much I love what he did for us, especially what he did for me… and hopefully now he can rest in peace.”

As reported by Parade, Adele recently opened up about how she gave up drinking alcohol during her sobriety journey. During the show, the singer went on to dedicate her song “When We Were Young” to Perry, relating to his struggle with addiction.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Tribute To Matthew Perry

Several celebrities are taking time to reflect on Perry’s death, including Gwyneth Paltrow. In a Sunday, October 29 Instagram post, Paltrow shared some kind words about Perry after hearing about his unexpected death.

Paltrow uploaded a throwback image of the Friends alum, captioning the post, “I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with.”

“We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did,” she continued.

Paltrow finished, “I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.”