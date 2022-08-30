Adele Could Get One Step Closer To An ‘EGOT’ This Weekend

Adele is inching ever closer to the ultra-rare club of EGOT winners. One must win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony Award to claim the title, something only 17 people have ever done. Adele is already halfway there, and she could soon pick up her third.

An ‘EGOT’ Refresher

While all four awards have existed simultaneously since 1959, the term EGOT wasn’t invented until the 1980s. Miami Vice star Philip Michael Thomas was at the peak of his popularity and started wearing a medallion emblazoned with the term. “Hopefully in the next five years, I will win all of those awards,” Thomas told an interviewer in 1984. He’s yet to be nominated for any of them, but the term lives on.

As of 2022, 17 people have accomplished this feat. Jennifer Hudson was the most recent, winning her Tony Award for producing A Strange Loop. Thanks to a popularity boost from 30 Rock, the EGOT is now considered the greatest achievement in entertainment. It represents cross-disciplinary excellence.

It’s also getting more common. There were only three EGOT completions until 1976. Since 2018, five people have claimed their status. Robert Lopez, the writer of “Let It Go,” is the youngest winner at just 39 years old.

Where Does Adele Stand?

It should come as no surprise that Adele has won some Grammys. A lot, in fact: 15 and counting. Adele has won every single time she’s been nominated since 2012. She’s only the second artist ever to win Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Billie Eilish followed her up soon after.

In her lone Academy Award nomination, Adele won Best Original Song for “Skyfall.” She beat Seth MacFarlane in the year he happened to be hosting. James Bond themes have cleaned up in recent years, with both Eilish and Sam Smith earning Oscars for their original songs.

Is An Emmy Coming Soon?

On September 3 and 4, the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be awarded in a ceremony broadcast a week later on FXX. Adele received five nominations for Adele One Night Only. The CBS special featured Adele performing 10 songs interspersed with an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The most marquee award Adele is nominated for has to be Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). The sentimental pick has to be Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, but the favorite is probably Dave Chappelle for his special The Closer. Perhaps Adele will inch a bit closer to awards immortality in the next few weeks, leaving her only needing a Tony.

