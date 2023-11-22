Adele Is Married! Who Is Her New Husband, Rich Paul?

The 16-time Grammy winner announced that she has tied the knot with her boyfriend of two years.

Famous pop-singer Adele, 35, shared the news that she married her longtime friend, Rich Paul, 41, at a comedy gig in Los Angeles on Saturday.

USA Today Sports

Two individuals from the crowd shared Adele’s exciting news with the celebrity gossip Instagram account ‘Deuxmoi’

“I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience,” wrote one fan. “Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did.’”

According to Page Six, another person told the outlet, “When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did.’ Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.”

They continued, “Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks. She didn’t care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him — they’re best friends.”

A third source went to X to share a similar recollection of the night from his girlfriend who attended the show.

“She was at a comedy show in LA and he asked if anyone got married recently and she said ‘I did.’” The fan’s post was accompanied by screenshots of their messages.

It Was Meant To Be

The “Set Fire To The Rain,” singer has referred to herself as Paul’s “wife” more than once. One example took place at her Las Vegas residency show in September.

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” Adele said to a female audience member.

After the fan responded, “Can you try?” the “Hello” singer replied, “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Not too long after the video was posted to TikTok, fans pointed out Adele’s “husband” comment and went into a frenzy of speculation.

A few months later, during an interview with Rolling Stone, the singer expressed admiration for Paul, referring to him as “incredible” and “openhearted.”

Who Is Rich Paul?

The Standard// Adele

Adele also revealed that their relationship was the “easiest” she has ever been in.

Rich Paul is a sports agent and founder of Klutch Sports Group. Little is known about him, but he has had the pleasure of working with sports legends LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr. and Ben Simmons.

He has three children from a previous relationship, while Adele shares her 10-year-old son, Angelo with her ex Simon Konecki. She and Konecki divorced in 2019 after a little more than three years of marriage.

Simon Konecki and Adele in 2013. RICHARD YOUNG/REX USA

Nevertheless, we are extremely happy for Adele and Rich Paul! They are the definition of a “match made in heaven!”