Adele Still Getting Slammed On Social Media For Her Canceled Residency

Adele isn’t usually at the center of a scandal, but after canceling her Las Vegas residency just hours before she was due to perform the first show, she received tons of fan backlash. While the singer appears to have moved on from the situation, many fans, some of whom paid thousands of dollars to see her, are still furious.

Adele won big at the BRIT awards, scooping the trophies for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. She posted pictures of the big night on Instagram, and while many fans were congratulating her in the comments, others were still upset over the canceled shows.

“Would be great to get an update about Vegas,” one fan wrote. “We spent $1200 on tickets and have heard nothing. I’m disappointed.” Another commented, “What about your Las Vegas show? Haven’t heard anything. How about an update that’s the least you can do for us.”

Another fan indicated they found it hard to stay a fan, writing, “Sorry but hard to support you as I once did knowing how many people lost thousands of hard-earned dollars to see you. You knew way before 24 hours that the show wasn’t working. I know someone who lost her entire year’s vacation time and hotel/flight 3,700 dollars not to mention her ticket which I know will be refunded. You need to do more for these fans”

Many others commented, begging Adele for an update on refunds for their tickets or rescheduled shows, with one writing, “This is not okay. Wow Adele you canceled Vegas and not only that you haven’t announced anything, poor character on your side!”

Adele previously said that all shows would be rescheduled and had promised to provide gift bags to fans who had already traveled to Vegas for the show, but it clearly hasn’t been enough for some people, with one fan really laying into the singer, “I think it’s safe to say that @adele is not thinking about Las Vegas or her dedicated fans that spent thousands of dollars to see her. If any time is the wrong time to screw people out of money, it’s right now.”

Are Relationship Woes To Blame For The Cancellation?

While Adele cited delivery delays and COVID cases as the reason for the cancellation, some are pointing the finger at her “volatile” relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul. A source told Page Six, “She and Rich had been fighting, and their relationship was volatile before she canceled her dates.”

“Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month,” another source on the Caesars Palace management team shared. Adele’s shows were going to take place at the venue.

“Just constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing,” they continued. A second Vegas source said, “There’s chatter about why Rich wasn’t in Las Vegas to support Adele — even the day before the show would have launched. Was he even going to be there for the debut?”

A source close to the singer appears to put some of the blame on Adele’s shoulders: “Adele didn’t show up in Vegas until almost the last minute — in production terms — we think partly because of her issues with Paul. And when she got there, Adele hated the production and the set, and didn’t have enough time to change it.” Even though Adele and her team still maintain that the shows will take place at a later date, some think the singer will just cancel them outright.

More Hot News From Suggest

Adele Stuns In $5,000 Louis Vuitton Coat And Leather Pants

From Bullet Flower Cufflinks To Custom Bourbon Labels, Unique V-Day Gifts Your Man Will Love

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Her Based On Her Zodiac Sign

What Happened To The ‘Pine-Sol Lady’ And Was She Replaced?