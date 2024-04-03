Adam Sandler Posts Touching Tribute to ‘Happy Gilmore’ Costar Joe Flaherty

The television and film industry received somber news on April 2. Joe Flaherty, the actor famous for his role in films such as Family Guy, Back to the Future Part II, and Detroit Rock City, passed away. He was 82 years old.

Flaherty appeared in many hit films throughout the course of his career. But his name is most synonymous with the film Happy Gilmore. Adam Sandler starred in the hit film with Flaherty. Following the actor’s passing, Sandler posted a heartfelt message reminiscing on the times he shared with Flaherty.

Adam Sandler Pays Homage to Joe Flaherty

“Oh, man. Worshipped Joe growing up. Always had me and my brother laughing,” Sandler wrote.

“Couldn’t be more fun to have him heckle me on the golf course. The nicest guy you could know. Genius of a comedian. And a true sweetheart. Perfect combo. Much love to his kids and thanks to Joe for all the greatness he gave us all.”

‘Uncut Gems’ Nearly Had Different Leading Lady

Supermodel Julia Fox has become a household name. She has appeared in several films such as No Sudden Move and Fire Finder. But she is most noted for her role opposite Adam Sandler in one of his more recent films, Uncut Gems.

The role was life-changing for Julia, as her appearance in the film led to several other bookings for her down the line. But an interesting fact is that the role nearly did not go to her.

“Before she was finalized for the role, several other top-rated actresses and reality stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson, and even Kim Kardashian had contested for the role that ultimately went to her,” a source told FandomWire.

It sounds on track with what Fox herself had said about her appearance in the film. The studio told the screenwriter, they wanted someone with a bigger name to take on the role such as Lady Gaga.

“Safdie told her the studios want “someone with a big name, like Lady Gaga or Jennifer Lawrence.” She said she knew she was a nobody in Hollywood, so didn’t expect to get the role. When she did, she said it felt like she hit the lottery,” PEOPLE wrote.