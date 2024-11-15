Actress Jenny Mollen Slammed for Getting on a Plane With Lice: ‘Disgusting’

The internet is giving actress Jenny Mollen a hard time for hopping on a five-hour flight with an unexpected travel companion—lice.

Mollen, who is married to actor Jason Biggs, recently revealed in an Instagram video that she discovered lice in her hair.

“I can’t even deal. This is insane,” she said while smirking into the camera while sitting in the plane. “I’ve never had lice in my life. I don’t know what to do.”

“I’ve been itching for two weeks, so they’ve been living on me for two weeks,” Mollen admitted.

Fans criticized Jason Biggs’ wife, Jenny Mollen after she revealed that she boarded a plane while infested with lice. (Images via Instagram / Jenny Mollen)

Mollen’s solution for her lice was to cover her head with a clear plastic bag during the trip, even though a lot of her head and hair were still visible.

Unsurprisingly, many Instagram users roasted Mollen for possibly exposing others by taking a flight with a full-blown lice infestation.

“I’ve been on a flight that made an emergency landing due to lice. For Gods sake please tell the crew,” one fan urged in the comments.

“That’s disgusting. You’re going to spread that all over the plane. You should be ashamed of yourself and your doing a video laughing about it.🤮🤮🤮,” another Instagram denizen added.

“Go climb back under your oblivious rocks please,” a third person wrote.

Jenny Mollen Posted a Follow-Up Video Showing Her Lice Treatment, Blames ‘Pre-menopause’

Mollen later addressed fans’ outrage regarding the situation in a follow-up video, where she documented her lice treatment at home.

Mollen later provided an update to her fans in a follow-up video detailing her lice treatment. (Images via Instagram / Jenny Mollen)

The actress said she didn’t realize she had lice until she was already on the plane, explaining that hormonal changes contributed to her oversight.

“I thought that I was going into pre-menopause,” the 45-year-old claimed with a grin.

She also threw Biggs under the bus, saying he did not perform a thorough examination of her hair when they first suspected a lice problem.

Mollen mentioned that her husband and two children were also affected by the lice infestation. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

The 46-year-old American Pie actor also dealt with lice, though not as severely as his wife. Their sons, Sid, 10, and Lazlo, 7, were affected as well. Mollen mentioned that seven individuals received treatment in their home following the flight.

However, many fans didn’t accept the explanation and were still fuming.

“You should notify the airline,” one fan insisted. “Have some thoughts for other people. Is this what you call privilege, not caring how you may affect others?”