‘Chaos’ Breaks Out on Flight After Man Dies in Mid-Air Medical Emergency

A flight to Manchester made an emergency landing in London after a passenger suffered a medical emergency mid-air and later died on board. On the evening of Sunday, November 10, Ryanair Flight RK8293 from Tirana, Albania, landed at Stansted Airport after “chaos” broke out in the cabin.

Per FlightRadar, the Ryanair flight was originally scheduled to arrive in the northern city at 8:10 PM. However, it had to divert shortly before 8 PM due to a medical emergency.

A fellow passenger recounted to the Manchester Evening News that a man began “having convulsions.” Fellow travelers with first aid training stepped in to administer CPR in the aisle.

“He stopped breathing, and everything went into chaos,” the witness told the outlet. “A few of us with first aid training jumped in to help. [We] started CPR while the defibrillator was set,” they added.

Two crew members and three passengers performed CPR as directed by the defibrillator for 25 minutes until the plane made an emergency landing in London. Once on the ground, paramedics took over. They continued the life-saving efforts for an additional 30 minutes while passengers were instructed to exit the aircraft.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service informed The Independent that the response to the incident at Stansted Airport included one ambulance, a Hazardous Area Response Team vehicle, a paramedic car, and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the man had died at the scene,” they told the outlet.

The flight then continued to Manchester without the passengers traveling with the man.

A Recent Ryanair Flight Had a Different Sort of Chaotic Emergency

The tragic incident follows another recent chaotic moment on a Ryanair flight.

On November 4, a passenger on flight FR3152, flying from Derby in the UK to Tenerife, was called by nature. The 4½-hour flight took an unexpected turn when several passengers caused a disturbance. Reports indicated their unruly behavior led to a particularly splash-tastic incident.

Yes, a passenger urinated in the cabin during the flight.

Concerned for the safety of the other passengers, the crew informed air traffic control of their need to expedite their arrival. They also requested assistance from authorities upon landing.

Upon landing at Tenerife Airport, local police greeted the plane. Ryanair reported that the unruly passengers, including the urinating bandit, were escorted off.