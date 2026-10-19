Actress From Classic ABC Sitcom Dies at 100: RIP to Betty McGuire

Betty McGuire, an actress best known for her role on the 1980s sitcom Growing Pains, has died. She was 100.

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McGuire died of natural causes on Oct. 8 at Motion Picture & Television Fund’s Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, California, Deadline reported.

Her power of attorney, Keith Gerchak, confirmed her death.

The veteran actress played Kate Malone, mother of Joanna Kerns’ character Maggie in a recurring role in seasons 1-2 and 4-7.

In addition to her role on the hit sitcom, McGuire appeared on shows including Falcon Crest, The Doris Day Show, Columbo, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Hill Street Blues, ER, CSI: Miami, MacGyver, Moonlighting and Charlie’s Angels.

She also appeared in films including Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke, and performed on stage on Broadway and in Las Vegas, as well as touring productions around the country.

Some shows include Plain and Fancy, Mame, and Gypsy.

Later in her life, McGuire volunteered as a receptionist and advocate at the Coalition for Economic Survival legal clinic in Los Angeles. The organization offers support for low-income tenants facing eviction.

She was also an active resident of The Motion Picture & Television Fund Home. She had her own talk show on the retirement community’s on-campus TV station called GabFest.