actor-steve-buscemi-tries-to-stop-fight-outside-of-pub-in-ireland

Actor Steve Buscemi was a noticeable witness of a fight that occurred outside a pud in Dublin, Ireland over the weekend.

According to The Independent, the incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 31. Buscemi, who is currently filming the latest season of Netflix’s Wednesday, had just finished lunch at Bubba’s Fish Market in south Dublin when two men got into a physical altercation at a nearby pub.

Steve Buscemi and several bystanders observed the fight outside the Ireland pub. “He was very close to it, but he held himself back from breaking it up,” a witness to the incident shared. “He stood over the guy on the ground for a few seconds, and the fight naturally broke up after that.”

Although multiple reports say Buscemi had broken the fight up, the witness said otherwise. “Some people said he broke up the fight, but he didn’t. He tried to help, which is more than most people would do.”

Buscemi ended up slipping past the other bystander and resumed his day.

Buscemi is the latest addition to the Wednesday cast. He took on the role of Barry Dort, the new headmaster of the show’s Nevermore Academy. The previous headmaster Larissa Weems, played by Gwendoline Christie, died during the show’s first season finale.

Steve Buscemi Was Attacked In New York City Earlier This Year

The fight in Ireland came just months after Steve Buscemi was randomly attacked in New York City.

The 66-year-old actor, who lives in the city, was walking in the Kips Bay neighborhood on May 8 when the suspect attacked him. He was punched in the face before the suspect ran off.

The publicist also issued a statement about the ordeal. “Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Midtown Manhattan. [He’s] another victim of a random act of violence in the city. “He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes. [However, he’s] incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of N.Y.”

The alleged suspect was eventually arrested. He was identified as a 50-year-old homeless man, Clifton Williams.

Williams reportedly entered the 10th precinct in Chelsea on May 13 to report a theft that had occurred the previous Friday. Upon examining his ID, officers recognized the man and promptly arrested him for the attack on Buscemi.

Williams was charged with second-degree assault after allegedly punching the actor in the face.

Buscemi’s Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was struck in the back of the neck with a rock in March. He was in New York City at the time.