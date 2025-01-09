actor-sebastian-harrison-says-he-hid-behind-a-boulder-as-he-watched-his-los-angeles-home-burn

B-movie actor Sebastian Harrison revealed that he his behind a boulder as he watched the Los Angeles wildfires destroy his home.

While speaking to The Telegraph about the wildfires, Harrison revealed that he was one of the last people left after mandatory evacuation was ordered.

“I stayed, even though everyone, you know, the police came and they said, ‘Evacuate,’” Harrison explained. “And everyone had left, I was the only one there.”

Harrison further pointed out that he had helped his 89-year-old father before protecting the 3-acre Los Angeles property he purchased in 2010. After watering the roof and removing the outdoor furniture, he realized he didn’t have help.

He decided to hide behind the boulder to avoid the flames.

“I’m still hiding behind the boulders,” Harrison revealed in a video. He then showed his home being decimated by the wildfires.

Harrison then shared that he had tried to drive away from the area, but his Mercedes wouldn’t start.

“It was hell. It was inferno… I really couldn’t see because of all the orange, breathing smoke and everything,” he told The Telegraph. “I fell on my rib, and then I just took cover behind the rocks, and there were sheets of embers just going over me.”

Harrison said he was finally able to find a working car. He then filmed the terrifying landscape as he drove through the streets. He was rescued by firefighters just as the vehicle caught on fire.

Sebastian Harrison’s Wife, Livia Pillman, Shares Videos of the Los Angeles Wildfires

Meanwhile, Harrison’s wife, Livia Pillman, posted a video on Instagram showing the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.

“Seeing your house burn down, your labor of love, your sanctuary vanish into ashes is something beyond,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Still no words to express.”

She then thanked those who checked on her and her family.

“We got out just on time,” she continued. “Very close to the end. Send us your prayers, and please, everyone, stay safe. Appreciate the little things in life and cherish them.”

Her followers took to the post’s comment section to share words of encouragement.

“So sorry to hear that terrible news,” one follower wrote. “Stay safe and sending you a big hug.”

Another follower added, “I am so sorry to hear this! But so glad that you guys are safe! Sending so much love and strength your way!!”