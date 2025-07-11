Chilling TikTok Posted By Teen Accused Of Murdering Mom And Stepfather

The teen girl from Georgia accused of murdering her mom and stepdad was caught posting eerie TikTok videos begging for sympathy. Not only that, but a true crime TikToker exposed the girl for reaching out to her in an attempt to have her cover her parents’ murders.

Teen Murder Suspect Posts Eerie TikTok Videos Before Arrest

As reported by Law & Crime, 17-year-old Sarah Grace Patrick made chilling TikTok videos about her parents’ deaths. Just days before her arrest, Patrick shared videos with captions such as “should prob delete this later” and “miss them so much.”

On July 8, police charged Patrick with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. This was for the deaths of James and Kristin Brock after she allegedly shot them in their bed on February 20. Patrick’s 5-year-old sister was the first to discover the parents’ bodies.

Patrick shared a video on May 17 with an unsettling text overlay after knowing that she later confessed to the crimes. “If you asked me about my mom and step dad, I’d say I miss them so much,” she wrote. She allegedly paired the text with images of the Brocks and her younger sister.

“But if you were to ask me on a deeper level, I’d tell you that I just wanna go home,” patrick also allegedly wrote. “I feel so home sick and I miss them so much I can’t stand the fact I can’t see them anymore this sucks more than anything possible.”

Patrick described it as feeling like a never-ending horror movie. She also claimed to have been “so confused on how someone could’ve done this.”

Her personal TikTok account has since been taken down.

True Crime TikToker Shocked When Suspect Reached Out

Meanwhile, another occurrence on the same social media platform revealed stranger news. TikToker @AllegedlyReportedly revealed that Patrick reached out to her in June.

Why? Well, Patrick allegedly wanted the true crime TikToker to cover her parents’ deaths. The stunned TikToker shared a screenshot of Patrick’s direct messages with her for proof.

Patrick’s first message was simply, “Search up Brock case.” The TikToker asked who she was talking about, and Patrick named her parents. She then claimed someone “came in my house with me and my 5 year old sister and shot my parents brutally leaving them for me and my little sister to wake up to.”

At this point, the police had yet to arrest Patrick and were still deep in their investigation. The TikToker shared her sympathies, vowing to research and cover her case. Patrick thanked the woman, and then a month later, the arrest happened.

Rightfully shocked, the TikToker shared this odd conversation with her followers. Although the police don’t yet know the teen girl’s motive, one thing is clear. Patrick seemed to yearn for sympathy from the public, going so far as to contact this woman for coverage.