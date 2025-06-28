Detroit, Michigan Foster Parents Accused Of Torturing And Killing Isolated 9-Year-Old Boy

Two Detroit foster parents, Sherman Devaughn Jones, 46, and Sampaguita L. Jones, 41, have been charged with murder in connection with the tragic death of a 9-year-old named Owen, who was in their care. The couple is accused of torturing the boy to death, with him having been “concealed from the world” before his death.

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Sherman and Sampaguita were charged with felony murder, torture, and involuntary manslaughter. The charges stem from the untimely 2024 death of the aforementioned 9-year-old boy, whose legal guardians were the Joneses.

As per the release, the incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Medics responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a Gladstone Street residence in Detroit, Michigan. Owen was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner determined that the 9-year-old had died from pneumonia, and his death was ruled a homicide. As per the release, an investigation led to the Joneses being accused of physically assaulting the boy, causing his death.

‘Unimaginable Pain And Suffering’

During their arraignment on Thursday, June 26, as reported by Law & Crime, troubling allegations were raised by the prosecution.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Erin Wilmoth stated during the hearing that the 9-year-old had endured “unimaginable pain and suffering,” adding that the case was “beyond egregious.”

The prosecutor alleged in court that Owen had suffered physical harm as early as June 2023. Child Protective Services at the time, however, “failed to open an appropriate investigation.”

Wilmoth added in court, citing medical report notes, that Owen had suffered injuries so great that “there were too many scars to count” on his body. Among the many injuries, Owen was reportedly underweight “with an extremely protruding stomach.” He had also suffered multiple fractures across his body.

The tragedy of Owen’s injuries was made even worse. Wilmoth alleged that the Joneses had the boy “concealed from the world” to hide his physical trauma.

“He was often locked away in his bedroom, not allowed to go outside, not taken for normal wellness checks,” Wilmoth added in the hearing.

The alleged abuse continued up to Owen’s death. Dying from pneumonia, Wilmoth further stated in court that Sherman and Sampaguita ignored his increasingly worrying symptoms. As a result, he became susceptible to infections due to his state.

Both Sherman Devaughn Jones and Sampaguita L. Jones is being held in pretrial detention. Their probable cause hearing has been set for July 3, and their preliminary examination will occur on July 10.