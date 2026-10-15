ABC’s Forgotten ‘Happy Days’ Spinoff Returns to TV

Happy Days was one of the most popular television shows of the 1970s. Running for 11 seasons, it focused on the exploits of a group of teens in the 1950s and 60s.

Videos by Suggest

ABC, which aired Happy Days, found multiple ways to cash in on the show’s popularity, including a variety of spin-offs. But unless you were around back then, you may not know they had animated spin-offs. And one of them is making its way back onto screens.

The Fonz and the Happy Days Gang, which ran for 24 episodes over two seasons from November 1980 to November 1981, is now anchoring MeTV Toons “Situation Animation” block, the network announced.

Henry Winkler, who played Fonzie, reprised his role in the cartoon, along with Ron Howard as Richie, and Donny Most as Ralph. They were joined by Frank Welker and Didi Conn as new characters Mr. Cool and Cupcake.

While the cartoon borrowed characters from Happy Days, the plot is nothing like its parent show. The Fonz and the Happy Days Gang sees Fonzie, Richie, and Ralph visited by Cupcake, a girl from the 25th century with a faulty time machine. Every time Fonzie fixes her time machine, hijinks ensue.

The show airs at 11:00 p.m. on Sundays. To find out how to watch MeTV Toons, check their website for listings.