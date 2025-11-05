ABC Sitcom Legend Booked Into Michigan Jail

A 90s ABC sitcom favorite was recently booked in Michigan, after being extradited from California.

Videos by Suggest

On October 29, Family Matters actor Darius McCrary was booked into Oakland County Jail for failing to pay nearly $75,000 in overdue child support, per The Oakland Press.

A widely circulated mugshot shows the former sitcom star in a blue jumpsuit, with a greying beard and salt-and-pepper hair, staring blankly at the camera.

This is the mugshot for actor Darius McCrary, who was booked in the Oakland County Jail last night for failing to pay child support.



📷 Oakland Co. Jail pic.twitter.com/FX76eDai6g — WWJ 950 (@WWJ950) October 30, 2025

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that the actor’s bond has been set at $18,968.32 for failing to pay child support and forfeiting bond. McCrary remains in jail.

The outlet obtained the arrest warrant, which shows a judge signed off on taking the 49-year-old into custody in August. The warrant states that the sitcom star failed to appear in court to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt.

The Sitcom Actor’s Legal Troubles Go Back Several Years

In early October, U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained McCrary while he was entering the United States from Mexico. He has since been held for several weeks.

Meanwhile, McCrary’s legal issues include his 2017 divorce from ex-wife Tammy Brawner. He was ordered to pay $1,366 monthly for child support, which included $916 as a base amount and $415 for child care.

The agreement granted Brawner full legal and physical custody of their daughter, Zoey. McCrary was ordered to complete alcohol/drug abuse and batterer intervention classes within 12 months. He received professionally monitored Sunday visitations with Zoey (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), with restrictions easing after 10 visits.

The cast of ‘Family Matters.’ (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

In 2018, Brawner reportedly accused McCrary of partially dislocating their daughter’s arm. Brawner claimed McCrary “grabbed her arm” while taking their daughter to the bathroom. McCrary denied this, stating he “grabbed one hand to lift her up and immediately grabbed the other.”

Zoey was reportedly diagnosed with Nursemaid’s elbow, a common injury in young children caused by a pulled, partially dislocated elbow.

McCrary is best known as Eddie Winslow from the ’90s hit sitcom Family Matters (1989–1998). He starred alongside Reginald VelJohnson and Jo Marie Payton, as well as breakout star Jaleel White (Steve Urkel).