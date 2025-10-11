‘Family Matters’ Star Arrested Near US-Mexico Border on Felony Charge, Held Without Bail

Family Matters alum Darius McCrary is in a San Diego jail without bail.

Records obtained by PEOPLE show the 49-year-old was arrested and booked on October 5 at 7:17 p.m. by the U.S. Border Patrol for an out-of-state felony warrant. He remains unsentenced and ineligible for bail.

Online booking information lists a “fugitive arrest,” according to the outlet. The San Diego Court’s website also shows McCrary as the defendant in an open criminal case, with his first court date set for October 15.

‘Family Matters’ alum Darius McCrary in 2024. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

McCrary’s representative informed TMZ that the Michigan warrant stemmed from a missed court appearance related to unpaid child support.

‘Family Matters’ Star’s Legal Issues Include a Messy Divorce

Among McCrary’s legal issues was his contentious divorce from ex-wife Tammy Brawner, which began in 2017. He was ordered to pay $1,366 per month in child support, comprising a base amount of $916 and an additional $415 for child care, according to PEOPLE.

Darius McCrary on ‘Family Matters’ circa 1996. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

In the agreement, Brawner, a former Harlem Globetrotter, was awarded full legal and physical custody of the couple’s daughter, Zoey.

McCrary was ordered to complete alcohol/drug abuse and batterer intervention classes within 12 months. He was also granted professionally monitored Sunday visitations with Zoey from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with restrictions lessening after 10 visits.

Meanwhile, in 2018, PEOPLE reported that Brawner had accused McCrary of partially dislocating their daughter’s arm.

Brawner allegedly told doctors that McCrary “grabbed her arm” while taking their daughter to the bathroom. McCrary denied this, claiming he “grabbed one hand to lift her up and immediately grabbed the other.”

Zoey was reportedly diagnosed with Nursemaid’s elbow, a common injury in young children that occurs when a child’s elbow is pulled and partially dislocated.

McCrary is best known for playing Eddie Winslow on the hit ’90s sitcom Family Matters (1989–1998), alongside on-screen parents Reginald VelJohnson and Jo Marie Payton.