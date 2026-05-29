Rock Musician Says He’s Going Blind, Cancels Tour Dates

One-half of a popular English rock duo just took to social media to deliver devastating news, revealing to fans that he’s going to go blind.

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Guitarist Harry Drape, who, with singer Jack Sedman, forms the Yorkshire-based indie rock duo Seafret, shared the sad news on Instagram.

“I’m so sorry to have to do this, but I’m afraid I’m going to have to cancel the remainder of the tour,” Draper began his candid May 26 message.

“I’m going to be totally honest with you, I’m struggling,” he continued. “I’ve recently been diagnosed with an eye disease called Stargardt, which will sadly mean I’m going to go blind.”

Stargardt disease is an inherited disorder that causes progressive vision loss, according to the National Eye Institute. It’s a form of juvenile macular degeneration, and the rate of vision loss varies depending on the age symptoms begin. However, the “Oceans” musician admitted that the ailment had already affected his performance onstage.

Harry Draper of the indie rock duo Seafret performs in 2015. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Sundance)

“It’s been so much to get my head around, and I’ve really struggled to see the last few nights on stage. I just need to take a bit of time out to get my head around all of this,” Draper admitted.

That said, the “Be My Queen” artist isn’t giving up his music career. He told fans he just needs time to process the diagnosis.

“I won’t let this stop me, but I do just need a little time,” he wrote, before thanking fans for rolling with the cancelled tour dates.

“I know you’ll understand, you’re the best fans in the world. From the bottom of my heart, I’m so sorry,” he concluded.

Fans Show Their Support After Seafret’s Harry Drape Reveals He’s Going Blind

Of course, fans showed their overwhelming support in the comments section.

“So, so sorry to hear this, Harry 💔 Wishing you all the best. Your music means so much to so many people, and we’ll all be here whenever you’re ready to come back,” one top comment read.

“I’m so sorry to hear of your diagnosis. I can’t imagine how hard that is to navigate. Your determination to not let it stop you will be your power, we can’t wait to have you guys back on the road in the future,” another thoughtful fan added.

“So sorry to hear, Harry. Music will always be there for you as it just shines forth from you, no matter what,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, the caption to the post revealed that fans who bought tickets to the rock duo’s upcoming “Tell Me It’s Real Anniversary” shows would have all tickets refunded.

“We will do all we can to reschedule these dates in the future and truly appreciate you giving us space whilst we support each other through this difficult time,” the caption added.