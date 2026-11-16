American Idol alum HunterGirl will soon be HunterWife. The country singer announced that she’s engaged.

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HunterGirl, who came in second on season 20 of the ABC show in 2022, shared the good news via Instagram.

“the easiest yes of my life. can’t wait to spend forever with you 🕊️🤍,” she captioned the series of pictures.

HunterGirl, whose real name is Hunter Wolkonowski, is engaged to fellow musician Warren Garrett.

“I’m the luckiest man alive. I love you,” he commented.

“Congrats girlfriend!!! So so happy for you!!” fellow country musician Priscilla Block commented.

The singer doesn’t post a lot about her relationship with Garrett on social media, so it’s hard to say how long they’ve been together.

In her website’s bio, she spoke about the kind of men she’s attracted to based on her music.

“There’s “Bad Boy,” which is about her questionable taste in men—’If he looks like an extra on Sons of Anarchy, I’m all in!’” she wrote.

HunterGirl began writing songs at age 9 and moved to Nashville from Winchester, Tennessee, when she was 18. She received a platinum ticket during Idol’s first round of auditions.

After appearing on the show, she toured with Idol judge Luke Bryan.