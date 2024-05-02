ABC News’ Rob Marciano Reportedly Fired After ‘Heated Screaming Match’ With Producer

Following the news that meteorologist Rob Marciano was fired from ABC News, more details about his dismal are surfacing.

Sources close to the situation told the Daily Beast that Marciano had anger and behavioral issues. The last straw was when he allegedly had a “heated screaming match” with the Good Morning America producers recently.

The insiders stated that fellow ABC News meteorologist, Ginger Zee, had overheard details about the outburst and reported Rob Marciano to the network’s management.

Given a history of behavioral complaints and the recent screaming match, the network decided enough was enough.

After the news broke about Rob Marciano’s firing, The New York Post reported that he had “clashed” with Zee over the years. Their workplace relationship wasn’t great and they weren’t collaborating.

“I think she brought out the worst in him,” one source told the media outlet. “I’m not giving him a pass.”

Marciano was with ABC News for 10 years before his firing. He previously worked at Entertainment Tonight and CNN.

Rob Marciano Was Banned From ‘GMA’ Studio Over Alleged ‘Anger Management Issues’

The firing also came less than two years after Rob Marciano was “banned” from the Good Morning America Times Square studio. Sources say that the ban was over his “anger management issues.”

An insider told Page Six in 2023 that he had also made a colleague uncomfortable. “He was found to have done something… that was improper,” they shared. “But he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return.”

Another source said Rob Marciano had developed some anger management issues while going through his divorce with his ex-wife, Eryn. “He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a person where there was some issues, a number of alarming events.”

One year after being banned from the studio, Rob Marciano announced he would no longer be working on the weekends for the morning programs. At the time, he praised his now-former employer.

“I couldn’t be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you,” he declared in an Instagram post. “I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends!”

Rob Marciano then said that he would be continuing what he was already doing, minus the weekend schedule. “[I will be] contributing across all ABC shows and platforms Mon-Fri, while getting more quality time with my kiddos on the weekends.”

The TV personality went on to thank the ABC News management for the opportunity and for making the work-life balance possible. Along with the ABC News work, he added that he would be working on a new project with National Geographic that was going to have him exploring “some very very cool stuff.”