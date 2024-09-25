abba-drummer-roger-palm-dead-at-75

Roger Palm, the longtime drummer of the famous Swedish band ABBA, has passed away amid his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. The musician was 75 years old at the time of his death.

According to FAKTI, Palm’s family confirmed his death in a statement. “He was a warm and humble person who always protected his friends and family,” the statement reads. “He will be greatly missed and leaves a huge void in his wake. We will all remember him with warmth in our hearts.”

According to his bio on the ABBA website, drummer Roger Palm first appeared at an ABBA-related session as bass player Mike Watson in 1971. The first ABBA track Palm appeared on was “Rock’n’Roll Band,” which was recorded in August 1972. Although

Ola Brunkert is the drummer who appeared on most ABBA tracks, but Roger Palm performed in some of the group’s most famous songs. This includes “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “Thank You For The Music,” and “Take A Chance On Me.”

Along with ABBA, Palm was also a member of other Swedish groups such as the Gimmicks, Lasse Holm. Moonlighters, and the Beatmakers.

Janne Schaffer, who worked with Palm, took to Facebook to pay tribute to the late musician. “I miss you Roger with your happy shouts in the studio when we created music with, among others, Ted Gärdestad. You gave Ted’s ‘Satellit’ a fantastic swinging accompaniment and on classics like ABBA’s ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Dancing Queen’, your drums sound unforgettable. I will always remember you.”

ABBA Star Björn Ulvaeus Marries For the Third Time

In a post on Instagram, ABBA bandmate Björn Ulvaeus announced he got married to Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark. This is the 75-year-old music icon’s third time down the aisle

Ulvaeus stated in the post that he and Sas met in Nürnberg in 2021 in connection with the release of ABBA’s last album Voyage. They became a couple in spring 2022. The wedding took place in Copenhagen with close friends and family present.

He then noted that Sandi Toksvig, Anne Linnet and Kaya Brüel “generously” performed at the event and made the evening “extra special” for the newlyweds.

Ulvaeus was previously married to fellow ABBA band member Agnetha Fältskog from 1971 to 1980. He then married his second wife, Lena Kallersjö, in 1981. The couple were together for 41 years before calling it quits in 2022. He shares two children with each of his ex-wives.

ABBA was together from 1972 to 1982. More than 30 years later, the bandmates reunited and were active from 2016 to 2022.