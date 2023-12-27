Aaron Carter’s Team Speaks Out Following His Sister Bobbie Jean’s Death

As the Carter family mourns Bobbie Jean, Aaron Carter’s former team is speaking out about the loss of the late star’s older sister.

In a statement provided to E! News, Aaron Carter’s team shared a special message to his family. “This year has definitely been one with such loss and tragedy. May you be filled with love and comfort from supporting fans and friends through this tough time. You are not alone. We know Aaron is in heaven with his sisters and reunited. May they rest in peace.”

Aaron Carter tragically passed away in Nov. 2022 from an accidental drowning after taking alprazolam (sold as Xanax) and difluoromethane, which is compressed gas. Aaron and Bobby Jean’s other sibling, Leslie Carter, died in 2012 from an overdose.

Jane Carter, the mother of Aaron, Bobbie Jean, Leslie, Angel, and Nick announced the sudden loss of Bobbie Jean over the weekend. “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter. I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”

She then spoke out about Bobby Jean’s daughter, Bella. “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Angel Carter also spoke out about Bobbie Jean’s death in a recent Instagram post. “I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

The cause of Bobbie Jean’s death remains unknown.

Aaron Carter’s Sister Bobbie Jean Was Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Earlier This Year

Months before her shocking death, Aaron Carer’s sister Bobbie Jean was arrested for allegedly stealing stickers and markers while in possession of fentanyl.

According to PEOPLE, Bobbie Jean stole six items from Hobby Lobby, totaling $55.32. The store’s loss prevention team stated they saw her taking markers off the shelves and placing them in her purse. She walked out of the store without paying. After being caught, the sheriff’s deputies brought her into the loss prevention office.

While there, she grabbed her purse in panic. She then removed a powder blue container and tossed it underneath the office’s desk. The container had 1.3 grams of white powder and 0.8 grams of purple powder. Both powders later tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

After that, she was placed in custody and received a $500 bond for a retail theft misdemeanor. She also had a $2,000 bond for a felony possession of controlled substance charge. She was due in court for both charges in the summer.