A Southern Stop on Kid Rock’s Rock the Country Tour Canceled After Several Artists Drop Out

Just after several artists dropped out, Kid Rock’s Rock the Country tour canceled its South Carolina stop.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement to Fox Carolina, Anderson County administrator Rusty Burns revealed the bad news. “Anderson County has been proud to host Rock the Country for the past two years. The event was a huge success, drawing tens of thousands of visitors, making a multi-million-dollar economic impact on the Upstate.

The statement further reads, “An event of this caliber proved what a great venue and exceptional hospitality we have here in Anderson County. Of course, we are disappointed that Rock the Country will not return to Anderson this year.”

Despite the bad news, Burns stated that the county is already planning additional major events to replace Rock the Country.

Those who had purchased tickets for the event were given two options

Transfer tickets to another Rock the Country stop and receive a $50 merchandise voucher to use on site

Request a refund by completing the form that was sent to their email.

Among those still performing in the Rock the Country tour are Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Gretchen Wilson, Blake Shelton, and Jelly Roll. The tour is scheduled to kick off in May.

Two Bands that Dropped Out Were Set to Headline the Rock the Country South Carolina Stop

The cancellation of the South Carolina stop came after two of the bands scheduled to headline the show dropped out.

Shinedown released a statement last week confirming it would no longer be involved in the tour.

“Shinedown is everyone’s band,” the band wrote in a statement. “We feel that we have been given a platform to bring all people together through the power of music and song.”

The rock group further stated, “We have one BOSS, and it is everyone in the audience. Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock the Country Festival.”

“We know this decision will create differences of opinion. But we do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division,” the Shinedown bandmates noted. “And to our fans, thank you for supporting and believing in us. We love and appreciate you always.”

Although Creed hasn’t officially announced its departure, the Canadian rock band has been removed from the tour’s lineup.

Others who have dropped out of Rock the Country were Ludacris, Morgan Wade, and Carter Faith.