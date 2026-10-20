A Reality TV Couple Broke off Their Engagement Over the Summer

A beloved couple from Married At First Sight Australia season 13 have called it quits. Stella Mickunaite and her ex-fiance, Filip Gregov announced their split over the summer.

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Fans initially became suspicious after noticing the pair were no longer following each other on social media.

A source close to the couple spoke to the Daily Mail about the breakup, saying the couple “weren’t on the same page about what they wanted out of life.”

“There wasn’t some huge explosive fight. It was more of a slow realization that they were heading in different directions,” the source said.

The insider shared that it was Gregov’s decision, something Mickunaite seemed to confirm when she revealed the relationship’s end on social media.

“I never imagined I’d be writing something like this, but I feel it’s important to share my truth,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, news.com.au reported. “Filip ended our relationship. While he had clearly been processing that decision for some time, I genuinely believed we were working towards the same future. I was completely blindsided.”

Mickunaite also revealed that she planned to move from Sydney to Melbourne to be closer to Gregov. She said she “genuinely thought” they were on the same page about where their relationship was headed.

“Instead, I received a phone call ending our relationship,” she shared. “I am heartbroken, deeply saddened and, if I’m honest, incredibly embarrassed that something I believed in wholeheartedly didn’t work out the way I had hoped.”

The breakup came just weeks before the couple, who were the only ones to remain together at the end of their season, were to celebrate their first anniversary.

Gregov made an Instagram post to address the breakup.

“I initially chose not to comment publicly because I didn’t want to contribute to online negativity,” he wrote. “All I want to say is, I’m not going to debate our relationship on social media. I respect what we shared, wish Stella the best, and I’m moving forward with peace and gratitude.”