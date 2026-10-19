A Pop Star and Her Athlete Boyfriend Broke Things Off Over the Summer

After five years together, singer Jessie J and former basketball player Chanan Safir Colman quietly announced the end of their relationship.

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The couple shared the news in an Instagram post on July 20.

“Chanan and I decided to end our romantic relationship some time ago, it has been a sad and difficult situation, but we have been focused on navigating the change privately and positively for a healthy and happy co parenting environment for our son, and ourselves,” the “Domino” singer wrote.

Because they’re both in the “public eye,” it was necessary to announce the breakup on social media “before rumours circulate or a false narrative is written.”

The former couple “will always continue supporting each other with love, respect and care as friends and most importantly being Sky’s Mum and Dad.”

Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J pose in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 12, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)

They share one son, three-year-old son Sky, who was born in 2023.

“So if you see us out and about together as a family, or posting each other on socials every now and again. That’s exactly what we are doing. Raising and loving Sky together, supported with a positive friendship. 🫀🔋”

Jessie J praised Colman’s parenting in a 2025 interview with People.

“He has exceeded my expectations as a father beyond my imagination. I’m so grateful that he is so present and just so willing to adapt around obviously my career,” she said.

In the same interview, she said she’s “not too fussed about getting married,” and the couple were “not in any rush” to tie the knot.

“We have a child. I feel like that is the most locked in that we can feel with each other. I know he loves me. He knows I love him.”