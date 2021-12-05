A Plumber Found 500 Envelopes Full Of Money Behind A Toilet In Joel Osteen’s Church

A random plumber just found 500 envelopes full of cash hidden behind a toilet at Joel Osteen’s megachurch. Osteen is an evangelist preacher who gained some infamy in 2020 for saying God would cure Covid. He is well known for using his church to become a billionaire. Money stuffed behind a toilet is a twist no one saw coming, though.

No Such Thing As Free Money

An unnamed plumber was working at Osteen’s church in Texas. While doing some cleaning when he found a loose tile near the toilet. He pulled off the false piece of wall and found over 500 envelopes, all stuffed with cash and checks.

The plumber called a local morning show about the details: “There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the plumber told KILT-FM radio. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh, wow!'”

To the plumber’s credit, he contacted his maintenance supervisor and reported it, turning all the money in. But there are some other unspoken aspects about the money that is piquing some folk’s interest.

Where Is the Cash From?

It seems the cash may go have something to do with a 7-year-old cold case. In 2014, a mix of $200,000 in cash and $400,000 in checks and a great deal of credit card information was stolen from Osteen’s Lakewood megachurch. A $25,000 reward was offered involving information on the robbery, but no one ever came forward and nothing was done. No one has confirmed how much cash was found in this wall, but it’s rumored to be a lot of money.

Unfortunately for the plumber, even though he may have discovered some of the missing cash, he is not being offered the $25,000 reward as the case is now outside of its statute of limitations

