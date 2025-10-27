A Major Hollywood Shakeup Just Leaked Out

This is certainly a shakeup. Rumor is that a major Hollywood shift just leaked, and it will have major ramifications for Paramount and its streaming service. Taylor Sheridan is reportedly leaving Paramount for NBCUniversal.

The Yellowstone creator will reportedly make his exit after his current contract with Paramount ends. According to Puck, the creative is signing a major deal with NBCUniversal to start creating content for them.

This comes as a major blow to Paramount+. Sheridan is the creator of Yellowstone and has been one of the top creators for the streaming service. His other shows include several spinoffs, Mayor of Kingstown, Landman, and Tulsa King among others. Sheridan will remain at the company through 2028.

Taylor Sheridan Plans Exit In Hollywood Shakeup

It appears shakeups with the Hollywood company is to blame. Sheridan was close friends with Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy. McCarthy exited the company after Skydance and David Ellison took over Paramount.

Sheridan’s reported exit comes as the streaming service is planning multiple Yellowstone spinoffs. While all of the shows Sheridan created should stay at Paramount and probably continue, this is a major blow for one main reason. Sheridan did most of the writing for these shows himself.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan explained why he didn’t like having a writer’s room and preferred to do thing shimself.

He said, “The plan was I would ‘Greg Berlanti’ it. I would write, cast, and direct the pilots, and then we would bring in someone as a showrunner to run a writers’ room, and I could check in and guide them. That plan failed. There were some things that none of us foresaw.”

He continued at the time, “My stories have a very simple plot that is driven by the characters as opposed to characters driven by a plot — the antithesis of the way television is normally modeled. I’m really interested in the dirty of the relationships in literally every scene.”

Sheridan concluded, “But when you hire a room that may not be motivated by those same qualities — and a writer always wants to take ownership of something they’re writing — and I give this directive and they’re not feeling it, then they’re going to come up with their own qualities. So for me, writers rooms, they haven’t worked.”

So this will likely to have a major effect on these shows if Sheridan is no longer at the helm.