pierce-brosnan-pleads-guilty-to-multiple-yellowstone-national-park-charges

Famed actor Pierce Brosnan has pleaded guilty to two offenses that occurred at Yellowstone National Park. After pleading guilty, the former James Bond actor showed remorse for his actions. He said although he made an “impulsive mistake,” he has deep regret for his actions.

“As an environmentalist, I have the utmost respect for and love of our natural world. However, I made an impulsive mistake. One that I do not take lightly – when entering a thermal area covered in snow in Yellowstone National Park to take a photograph,” he said in an Instagram post.

“I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area. Yellowstone and all our National Parks are to be cared for and preserved for all to enjoy.”

Brosnan Wandered Off Designated Path

Brosnan walked off the designated path in one of Yellowstone National Park’s thermal areas. He also committed an additional violation when he violated a closure in Mammoth Hot Springs at the National Park. However, the second violation was dismissed.

“On Thursday, the “James Bond” star, 70, entered a guilty plea for walking off the designated path in one of Yellowstone National Park’s thermal areas in November 2023, according to court documents filed in Wyoming’s U.S. District Court and obtained by USA TODAY,” USA TODAY wrote.

“Brosnan was issued the violation notice. As well as a second for allegedly violating a closure at Mammoth Hot Springs – on Nov. 1, 2023.”

Actor to Pay $1500 For Mishap

Per USA TODAY, the park’s website instructs their visitors to always walk on designated trails as a protection warning. This is especially important when visiting the Mammoth Hot Springs at the park because the water can cause “severe or fatal burns” upon contact.

Brosnan will not just be walking away with a slap on the wrist for the violations either. So he’ll have to shell out $1500 for the mishap. $500 for the fine and an extra $1000 donation to a non-profit.

“Brosnan was fined $500 for straying off the trail and ordered by a judge to pay $1,000 to the nonprofit organization Yellowstone Forever. The court dismissed his second violation,” USA Today added.