Kevin Costner Talks Possible Return to ‘Yellowstone’ After Taylor Sheridan Drama

Kevin Costner isn’t ruling out the possibility of returning to Yellowstone despite the ongoing drama between him and the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan.

During the June 17 episode of Today, Costner spoke about why he departed from the show in the first place.

“Number one: I did it for five years, okay,” the actor pointed out. “And I wanna work more than once a year. And we lost an entire year, at one point, and I thought, ‘Well that can’t ever happen again.’”

However, despite the setbacks, Kevin Costner said he would like to come back to Yellowstone as long as he can do his other projects, which include his four-part Western epic, Horizon: An American Saga.

“There’s a chance to do both of them,” Costner noted. “But material has to be ready at certain times and we weren’t able to do that. Who loves it more than myself and Taylor [Sheridan]?”

Costner continued by stating, “I’ve supported that thing and I have loved it. It’s been really important to me. I would love to go back under the right circumstances. I think that all of us want [that].”

Kevin Costner reiterated that he could return to Yellowstone but it needs to be under the right circumstances. “There’s always a chance. I love the thing – you’ve gotta be really clear about that.”

Kevin Costner Recently Shared Unfinished Scripts From Whole Season of ‘Yellowstone’

Last month, Kevin Costner spoke to Deadline about the recent spoke about issues concerning the return of Yellowstone. He noted the issues were unfinished scripts and scheduling conflicts. Both of which shut down one whole season of the show.

“I took a beating over these guys not speaking up for me and allowing crazy stories to come out,” Costner stated. “I’m not happy about that. But if the writing is there, I will be there too. They had first position.”

He also clarified that he didn’t do Horizon because he was tired of Yellowstone. “That’s a bullsh*t story. I didn’t do Horizon to compete with Yellowstone. This is something I’ve had a long time.”

Kevin Costner also said that Yellowstone creator Taylor read that script three years earlier when he was contemplating other writers for the show. “ I said, well, you can look at what John [Baird] and I did, not that I think I’m qualified. I think you write Yellowstone beautifully. So, he read that and knew what the thing was about.”

Costner then stated that Paramount and 101 Studios mismanaged the entire situation. “They had me for five, six, and seven. I agreed to do it. And then they steadily began changing their format. And what about the year that went missing? That 14 months?”