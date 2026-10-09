A ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Star Got Married in Florence Over the Summer

Arden Cho, speaking voice of Rumi in KPop Demon Hunters, is married! Cho married orthopedic surgeon Christoper Lee on June 17, 2026.

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Vogue featured their beautiful wedding weekend, which took place in Florence, Italy.

“Planning moved surprisingly fast!” Cho told Vogue. “Between KPop Demon Hunters and a busy awards season, we didn’t start planning until right after the Oscars, which gave us just about two months to pull everything together.”

Arden Cho, the voice of Rumi in ‘Kpop Demon Hunters (Credit: Ricky Middlesworth / Netflix)

For Cho and Lee, the wanted to do more than host a wedding. They wanted to give their guests “a beautiful vacation where everyone could slow down, celebrate, and make memories together,” she shared.

And at first, it seemed that the weekend wasn’t going to be the relaxing experience she wanted.

“Our airline misplaced all four of our checked bags on the way to Florence—including my husband’s custom tuxedo, our hanboks, and the traditional attire for our Korean pyebaek ceremony. I remember sitting there in tears thinking our wedding weekend was already falling apart,” she said.

Once they were able to get their bags back, they found out Lee’s family’s flight was delayed and ultimately canceled. That meant changing the time and structure of the pyebaek ceremony, since the groom’s family features heavily.

In addition to the flight delays and lost bags, Italy was in the middle of a record-breaking heatwave. On the day of the wedding, there was a level-three “red” heat alert!

“Looking back, this is what made the weekend so special—life isn’t perfect, but the people in our lives came together to make it feel like it was,” Cho said.

“We learned that even when things don’t go according to plan, we can face them together—with the love and support of the people around us—and still end up with something even more beautiful than we imagined,” Lee added.