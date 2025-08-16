A Cincinnati Man’s Car Got Stolen. It Had His Wife’s Ashes And Dog Inside

James Lamb, a Cincinnati man, lost his wife back in 2022 after she suffered a heart attack. Three years later, while he stopped at a store, his vehicle was stolen. Inside his car were his wife’s ashes and his French bulldog, Dobby.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by Fox 19, the incident occurred on Monday, August 11. At the time, Lamb was to check into the Red Roof Inn on Mount Carmel-Tobasco Road. However, he was told he needed a cash deposit, so he went to a nearby Speedway.

Outside the store, Lamb met a man who spoke to him about his dog, Dobby, who tried to jump out of his car.

“The guy said something to me about him trying to get away, and I remember saying something like, ‘Yeah, all the time,'” Lamb told the outlet.

According to him, it was that very same man who allegedly took his vehicle. After exiting the Speedway, he found his vehicle gone. He had forgotten his keys inside his car, and now Dobby was gone.

Heartbreakingly, the ashes of Lamb’s wife were also inside the car. He revealed that she died of a heart attack back in 2022, when he was taking her to urgent care.

Lamb detailed how, nowadays, he lives in his car alongside his belongings, including his dog Dobby and his wife’s ashes. He, however, wanted to find a place to stay at the time, since it was too hot to stay in the vehicle.

Due to the alleged carjacking, Lamb failed to drive his daughter to her first day of school. As per a GoFundMe, Lamb’s three children live with their grandparents, but he “remains committed” to driving them to school and other events.

Dog And Man, Reunited

At the time, Lamb told Fox 19 that getting Dobby was the priority.

“My dog can’t be in the car,” he added. “He doesn’t like cars to begin with but the heat really messes with him… I just, I just want my dog back.”

However, on August 14, Cincinnati Animal Care shared that they had found Dobby tied to a pole. Named “Pico de Gallo” by the shelter, Dobby was eventually reunited with Lamb.

In an update, Fox 19 reported that Dobby was “the last thing” James Lamb got for his wife before she passed.

The vehicle is yet to be found.