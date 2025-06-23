drummer-suffers-heart-attack-on-stage-during-major-concert

On the Waterfront Liverpool Music Festival was forced to stop after a drummer experienced a heart attack on stage.

According to ECHO, the health emergency occurred during a performance by the music group The Christians. The band’s drummer, Lionel Duke, reportedly collapsed on stage, with the lead singer, Garry Christain, shouting for medics to come onto the stage.

As the medics assisted Duke, a sign appeared on the venue’s screens that read, “We appreciate your patience and understanding. Medical staff are with the performer, and we will provide an update as soon as we can.”

The band’s manager, Emma Bridget, also announced over the venue’s speakers that it was believed that the drummer had suffered a heart attack. “We’re really hoping he is going to make it,” she stated. “He didn’t have a pulse, he’s got one now, we think. Thank you so much.

“I’m just so sorry because Garry loves Liverpool and he wanted to put on the show of his life,” Bridget continued. “We’re really devastated, but thank you so much.”

An ambulance appeared and took the drummer to a nearby hospital. The music festival resumed with Sting’s performance following the medical emergency. Sting took to the stage and confirmed that the drummer was recovering.

In a post on Facebook, The Christians shared an update about Duke’s condition following the onstage heart attack.

“Thank you so much to all the many, many messages regarding our drummer Lionel Duke,” the post reads. “Who suffered a cardiac arrest while performing at tonight’s amazing concert ahead of Sting.”

The group then noted, “We are awaiting news from the Heart and Chest hospital at Broad Green and thank the phenomenal team of medics present from On The Waterfront Liverpool team who stepped in so swiftly to help our poor Lionel.”

The bandmates went on to add, “Please send positive vibes his way.”

The British band rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It had the highest-selling debut album of any artist at Island Records.