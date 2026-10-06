A CBS and ABC Soap Legend Has Died: Robert Kelker-Kelly Was 62

Robert Kelker-Kelly, an actor best known for his role of Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives, has died. He was 62.

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TMZ was first to report the soap actor’s death. A spokesperson for the Missouri Office of the Regional Medical Examiner, serving Franklin, Jefferson, and St. Charles counties, confirmed to NBC News that he died on October 3.

A cause of death hasn’t been given. But according to the spokesperson the medical examiner’s office’s “normal timeline for death certification is approximately 12 weeks.”

However, the St. Peters Police Department told TMZ that officers responded to Kelker-Kelly’s home around 8:16 p.m. to a report of an unconscious man not breathing. CPR was in progress while the police and EMTs were en-route.

Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

According to law enforcement, there was nothing suspicious at the scene. Circumstances appeared consistent with a medical event.

After getting his start on Another World as Sam Fowler, Kelker-Kelly took over the role of Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives in 1992. In 1994, he won the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Lead Actor.

During his three-year run on the show, he acted opposite fan favorites Kristin Alonso as Hope and Lisa Rinna as Billie. While he and Rinna were praised for their on-screen chemistry, it was anything but pleasant off-camera.

In her recently released memoir, Rinna claimed they “hated each other.” She called Kelker-Kelly “passive-aggressive, manipulative and played weird mind games.”

“He made my life a living hell on the set of Days. He was horrible to me,” she said. “I never knew when I arrived on set each morning if I’d get nice Robert Kelker-Kelly or dark Robert Kelker-Kelly. He was unpredictable and it was exhausting.”

Days of Our Lives paid tribute to Kelker-Kelly on Instagram. “May he rest in peace,” the show wrote.

And his Another World co-star Sandra Dee Robinson, also paid tribute to him on Instagram.

“Certainly a shock to hear of my former co star Robert Kelker-Kelly’s passing. My first years in tv on Another World were a whirlwind and Robert and I had no idea how popular our storyline would be… or what that meant,” she wrote.

“We learned together! It was not always an easy time working together on that show, but years later we would laugh on calls about life . I know he enjoyed being a pilot … grateful to have had the opportunity to know him. It is sad news to see he’s passed.”