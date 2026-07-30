a-big-country-music-tour-just-got-canceled

Country music fans across the pond were met with a honky tonk let down after a rising singer abruptly canceled his UK tour to “focus on me.”

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Bailey Zimmerman, the 26-year-old bro-country star slightly better known for his chart-topping hits than his hotel room etiquette, has pulled the plug on his UK and European summer tour. With less than a month to go before the shows were set to kick off, Zimmerman took to Instagram to announce he’d be stepping back to focus on himself and his family.

“I wanted to let you all know personally that I unfortunately have to cancel my UK/Europe shows,” Zimmerman wrote this morning (July 30). “This was not an easy decision and it kills me to have to cancel because I know how excited everyone is … but right now I need to take this time to focus on important family matters.”

The “Trainwreck” singer neglected to elaborate on the aforementioned family matters.

However, he made sure to assure country music fans it wasn’t all heartbreak and despair.

“Everything is okay, it’s just my family needs my attention and that’s what I’ve gotta do,” he added.

He confirmed that his upcoming North American shows, kicking off Aug. 6 in Bethlehem, Pa., are still very much on.

“But after that I will be taking some more time to focus on me, my family, and new music,” he continued. “Once again I’m so sorry to everybody that has waited so long … I hope y’all can understand that my family has to come first. Thank you for having my back on this crazy ride we call life.”

Country star Bailey Zimmerman just canceled his UK tour. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

“Love y’all so much❤️,” the “Religiously” singer wrote in the caption.

Bailey Zimmerman Faced Some Hotel Etiquette Controversy Just Weeks Ago…

Just weeks before this news, Zimmerman found himself in hot water after allegedly trashing a hotel room in Albuquerque, N.M., racking up $16,000 in damages and a disputed $400 bar tab, which led to his eviction from the Sandia Resort and Casino.

Zimmerman paid full restitution for the damages, which led the court to drop all charges and dismiss the case.

“To the Pueblo of Sandia and my fans: I want to address the events surrounding my canceled show in New Mexico in May and the reports that have followed,” the singer explained in a statement. “First things first, I want to apologize to the Pueblo of Sandia and to everyone at Sandia Resort & Casino.”

Zimmerman took “full accountability” for the hotel room fiasco, telling the Pueblo of Sandia he “never meant for any of this to come across as disrespectful.” He went on to offer apologies to “anyone who feels hurt or disrespected.”

Zimmerman also extended his lengthy apology to fans who had purchased tickets to the canceled show.