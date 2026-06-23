Bailey Zimmerman Facing Felony Charge

Country music superstar Bailey Zimmerman is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly wrecked a New Mexico hotel room, leading to thousands of dollars in damages.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Sandia Police Department is looking to get an arrest warrant against Zimmerman after slapping him with a felony charge for criminal property damage. Law enforcement officials also hit him with a misdemeanor charge for falsely obtaining services.

All the charges notably stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on May 27. Officials accuse Zimmerman of going on a bender, which led to him trashing his hotel room. He then canceled his show at the Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque.

Law enforcement stated that Zimmerman was observed stumbling, falling, and acting belligerently onstage for the performance soundcheck. He then threw microphones, tossed cymbals, and knocked over part of a drum kit.

Zimmerman was also observed storming off the stage multiple times before leaving the sound check. Instead of leaving quietly, the country star allegedly spat at a nearby security officer and complained that he had to ride in a white SUV rather than a black one. Eventually, he got into the vehicle and drove off.

Police reports claimed that when he returned to the hotel, Zimmerman was stumbling so badly that his shoe came off. His knee also appeared to be bleeding. He also allegedly had to lean on someone from his group to walk down a hotel hallway.

He was kicked out of the establishment not long after.

Zimmerman’s Hotel Room Reportedly Had $16,000 in Damages

Meanwhile, the police reports revealed that the damage in Zimmerman’s hotel room was about $16,000.

The room’s TV, phone, coffee table, and two chairs were damaged. Hotel staff also told law enforcement that there was a hotel in one of the walls and damage to others. There were also stains on the carpet. Two chairs were missing as well.

Zimmerman also didn’t pay his bar tab, which was more than $400.

Although the hotel staff and law enforcement attempted to reach out to Zimmerman and his team, neither was able to make contact with them.

Zimmerman is best known for his hit songs “Fall In Love,” “Rock and a Hard Place,” “Religiously,” and “Where It Ends.” His next performance is scheduled for July 10 in Akron, Ohio.