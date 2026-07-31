2 Beloved TV Actors Reveal Engagement

A fan-favorite actor couple just made their engagement Instagram-official, declaring they’ve swiped right on a “forever date.”

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The 100 actor Richard Harmon and Virgin River star Sarah Dugdale shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on July 20.

The smitten duo shared a series of adorable snapshots from their relationship. In one particularly swoon-worthy shot, Harmon, 34, plants a kiss on Dugdale’s cheek while the 31-year-old grins and proudly flashes her diamond engagement bling at the camera.

“Forever date your mate ❤️,” Dugdale wrote alongside the sweet post.

Co-Stars React to Richard Harmon and Sarah Dugdale’s Engagement

It seems the couple’s co-stars couldn’t contain their excitement either. Their respective castmates flooded the comments section with love and well-wishes. Harmon’s The 100 family, including Eliza Taylor, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Zach McGowan, Luisa d’Oliveira, Erica Cerra, and Sara Thompson, all chimed in, as did Dugdale’s Virgin River crew, including Alexandra Breckenridge, Kandyse McClure, Zibby Allen, Colin Lawrence, and Sara Canning.

Taylor led the charge with her enthusiasm: “Awwwww this is THE BEST NEWS!!! Congrats you two ❤️🙌🔥,” while McClure kept it short and sweet: “Perfect. Just perfect. 😍 Congratulations, Sarah!!! ❤️.”

Of course, fans didn’t hold back in the comments, either.

“BIG CONGRATS TO THE FUTURE MR & MRS!” one top comment read. “OH MY GOSH YOU GUYS ARE SO ADORABLE!!! YAYYYY” a second fan gushed.

But this fairytale engagement didn’t happen overnight. Dugdale first launched their romance in April 2024 with a photo of the two gazing adoringly at each other… accompanied by the very understated caption, “Happy ❤️.”

Two months later, Harmon decided it was his turn to join the lovesick photo parade.

“Thanks for all the years of friendship and all of whatever the hell we’ve been doing lately. Thank you. I love you. Stick around,” Harmon wrote alongside the sweet snap.

Here’s to Richard and Sarah writing their own very public happily ever after… One Instagram post at a time.