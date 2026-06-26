Country Star Avoids Criminal Case in Hotel Scandal After Reportedly Paying ‘Full Restitution’

A country star has avoided a legal showdown after allegedly trashing a hotel room by speaking the universal language of money.

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Indeed, it looks like Bailey Zimmerman won’t be singing the courthouse blues after all. We reported earlier this week that the “Trainwreck” singer was facing charges for allegedly wrecking a New Mexico hotel room on May 27 to the tune of several thousand dollars. But it seems the 26-year-old has settled the score, as prosecutors have now reportedly dropped all charges.

The country singer’s attorney told TMZ that Zimmerman immediately took responsibility for his actions, leading the Bernalillo County District Attorney to quickly resolve the case. The DA’s office confirmed to TMZ that the charges were dropped because Zimmerman paid the hotel “full restitution.”

Country Star Bailey Zimmerman Allegedly Caused $16,000 in Damages to the Hotel

Zimmerman was accused of causing $16,000 in damages at the Sandia Resort and Casino in May. The “Religiously” singer also reportedly skipped out on a $400 bill for alcohol. He had canceled his show, claiming he was sick. The singer faced charges for criminal damage and falsely obtaining services.

Country star Bailey Zimmerman. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Before canceling the show, police say Zimmerman was seen stumbling, falling, and acting belligerently during the soundcheck. He also allegedly threw microphones, tossed cymbals, and knocked over part of a drum kit.

During the soundcheck, Zimmerman reportedly stormed off stage multiple times. Instead of making a quiet exit, the country star allegedly spat at a security guard and complained that his getaway SUV was white, not black.

Police reports claim that upon his return to the hotel, he was stumbling so badly he lost a shoe and had to be propped up by a friend to walk down the hallway.

This allegedly led to the hotel thrashing.

Hopefully, a more subdued Zimmerman is scheduled to perform on July 10 in Akron, Ohio.