‘Law & Order’ Star Announces Pregnancy

A Law & Order star just revealed her pregnancy, complete with a baby bump photo spread and her due date

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Odelya Halevi, who plays Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun on Law & Order, is about to add a new cast member to her real-life lineup. The 37-year-old and her husband, Aaron Mazor, are expecting their first child, with the little one set to make their grand debut this December.

“I found out I was pregnant the traditional way… peeing on a stick,” the actress told PEOPLE. ” It was the day after we wrapped season 25 of Law & Order, and looking back, the signs were definitely there.”

“I had spent the entire week casually wandering into the producers’ office and helping myself to all the chocolate they had sitting out, which is very unlike me,” Halevi told the outlet. “I remember thinking, ‘Who is this person?’ And then it hit me.”

The couple had long hoped to start a family together. “I remember shaking with excitement,” Halevi recalled of the moment she found out, describing telling her husband as “incredibly intimate and special.”

Halevi also opened up about how the pregnancy has affected her so far.

“The thing that I wasn’t fully prepared for was how amplified and intense my emotions would be. I barely recognized myself. Almost like having a split personality,” she admitted.

“During my first trimester, we were moving into an apartment that we had spent almost a year renovating,” the Law & Order star continued. “It was something I had been so excited about.” Halevi admitted that her heightened emotions left her feeling irrational: “I knew it wasn’t rational…I knew I was overreacting.”

‘Law & Order’ Star Reveals Unexpected Cravings During Her Pregnancy

Halevi also revealed that pregnancy has given her some unexpected (and rather surprising) new tastes in food.

“The other night, I was lying in bed, trying to fall asleep after my oatmeal with date syrup and a frozen banana. I caught myself thinking, ‘I cannot wait to wake up tomorrow so I can eat this again.’”

“I never liked oatmeal before I got pregnant,” Halevi confessed.

Odelya Halevi alongside her husband back in April. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

With only a few months to go, the couple is eagerly anticipating their little one’s arrival.

“I can’t wait to meet my little girl,” Halevi shared. “I already feel like I know her in some ways. I’m so excited to finally see her face, find out who she looks like, and get to know what I can only imagine will be a big personality.”