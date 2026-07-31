major-nbc-show-loses-one-of-its-stars

A long-running NBC show is set for a significant cast shake-up in its next season, with one of its stars departing.

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Reid Scott, who has played Detective Vincent Riley on Law & Order for the past three seasons, will be turning in his badge in its upcoming 26th season, per Deadline.

According to the outlet, Scott’s departure was his own decision. Despite having a year left on his contract, the 48-year-old chose to leave as his family is based in Los Angeles, while Law & Order famously shoots in NYC.

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley on ‘‘Law & Order.’ (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images)

But fans of the long-running cop show shouldn’t despair. One smoldering silver fox is simply making way for another. Scott will be succeeded by the equally smoldering James Badge Dale (1923). Dale is set to strap on a badge and step into the role of a new Senior Detective, filling the shoes left behind by Detective Riley.

James Badge Dale is set to join the long-running NBC show. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Fans will get a proper send-off for Det. Riley, as Scott has returned to set to film a few episodes wrapping up the character’s storyline before Dale makes his debut. The exact timing of the baton passing has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Dale is no stranger to prestige television. He’s appeared in Fox’s 24, HBO’s The Pacific, Peacock’s Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, and Paramount+’s 1923. His film credits include The Departed, The Grey, Iron Man 3, and World War Z.

Dale joins returning cast members David Ajala, Tony Goldwyn, Hugh Dancy, Maura Tierney, and Odelya Halevi. Season 26 drops on October 8 at 10 PM.